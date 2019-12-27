Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Today’s outlook: PM Khan to visit Karachi, Benazir’s death anniversary

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi at 3pm today. He’s visiting the city to attend the valima reception of PTI leader Asad Umar’s son.
  • The 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today. Her son and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto will address a gathering in Rawalpindi’s Liaqat National Bagh.
  • The PML-N will protest today against FIA’s raid on its secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town area.
  • Karachi is yet to get CNG this week as the SSGC continues to postpone the reopening of gas stations. As per the company’s latest announcement, gas supply will now resume from 8pm tonight.
  • Central Punjab and Northern will lock horns tonight in the final match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019/20. Captains of both teams, Babar Azam and Nauman Ali, are confident that their team will lift the cup. They also paid a visit to the Jinnah Mausoleum ahead of the clash.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan received on Thursday $452 million as the second installment of the International Monetary Fund’s $6 billion loan programme, the State Bank of Pakistan said. Click here to read the story.

