Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM Khan to inaugurate the Digital Pakistan Campaign

20 mins ago
Today’s outlook: PM Khan to inaugurate the Digital Pakistan Campaign

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the MQM and other political parties of Sindh today.
  • A special court in Islamabad will hear former president General Pervez Musharraf’s treason case. He was ordered to submit his answers in the court by today. General Musharraf had released a video message on December 4 in which he talked about his poor health.
  • The Parliament attack case will be heard by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. A decision on PM Imran Khan’s acquittal plea will also be made.
  • A session of the National Assembly’s Information and Broadcasting Committee will be held today to discuss the performance of government departments.
  • PM Khan will inaugurate the Digital Pakistan Campaign today at Prime Minister House.
  • Amendments in the Women’s Property Act, 1874 have been approved. Now, it will be easier for women to get their property.
  • The Islamabad High Court has ordered PIMS Hospital to form a special medical board for PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. He had filed a bail application in court on medical grounds.
  • ICYMI: A Dadu medical board exhumed the body of a nine-year-old girl, who was reportedly stoned to death, to take DNA samples on Wednesday. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Digital Pakistan Campaign Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.