Today’s outlook: PM Khan to inaugurate the Digital Pakistan Campaign

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the MQM and other political parties of Sindh today.

A special court in Islamabad will hear former president General Pervez Musharraf’s treason case. He was ordered to submit his answers in the court by today. General Musharraf had released a video message on December 4 in which he talked about his poor health.

The Parliament attack case will be heard by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. A decision on PM Imran Khan’s acquittal plea will also be made.

A session of the National Assembly’s Information and Broadcasting Committee will be held today to discuss the performance of government departments.

PM Khan will inaugurate the Digital Pakistan Campaign today at Prime Minister House.

Amendments in the Women’s Property Act, 1874 have been approved. Now, it will be easier for women to get their property.

The Islamabad High Court has ordered PIMS Hospital to form a special medical board for PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. He had filed a bail application in court on medical grounds.

ICYMI: A Dadu medical board exhumed the body of a nine-year-old girl, who was reportedly stoned to death, to take DNA samples on Wednesday. Click here to read the entire story.