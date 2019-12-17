Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM Khan in Geneva for Global Refugee Forum

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Switzerland to co-convene the First Global Refugee Forum. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Switzerland are co-hosting the forum. PM Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and leaders from Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and Germany, have been invited to co-convene the forum. PM Khan is expected to speak about Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees.
  • PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be presented before a court in Sukkur in an assets case. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.
  • A special court in Islamabad will resume hearing the treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf. The new prosecution team has asked for more time to prepare for the case and the court had given them till today.
  • An accountability court in Islamabad will hear the fake accounts ad money laundering cases.

