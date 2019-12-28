Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
Today’s outlook: PM in Peshawar, opposition’s Rehbar Committee meets

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019
Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has headed to Peshawar after visiting Karachi for a day. He will chair KP cabinet meeting at the Governor House. The premier will review the performance of all provincial ministers.
  • The opposition’s Rehbar Committee meeting will be held in Islamabad. The leaders will exchange views on the current political situation.
  • Two Pakistanis are among the seven people who died after a migrants’ boat capsized in Turkey, confirmed the Pakistan Foreign Office.
  • A three-dimensional park is being constructed in Karachi’s Lines Area. Many 3D photos will be put up on it’s walls.
  • Construction of a park around Karachi’s Empress Market is still incomplete. The spot has become a regular place for drug addicts, and garbage is being dumped there.
  • ICYMI:  The federal cabinet approved on Friday the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 that restricts the anti-corruption watchdog from taking action over corruption worth less than Rs500 million. Click here to read the story.

Tell us what you think:

