Today’s outlook: PM in Peshawar, opposition’s Rehbar Committee meets

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan has headed to Peshawar after visiting Karachi for a day. He will chair KP cabinet meeting at the Governor House. The premier will review the performance of all provincial ministers.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee meeting will be held in Islamabad. The leaders will exchange views on the current political situation.

Two Pakistanis are among the seven people who died after a migrants’ boat capsized in Turkey, confirmed the Pakistan Foreign Office.

A three-dimensional park is being constructed in Karachi’s Lines Area. Many 3D photos will be put up on it’s walls.

Construction of a park around Karachi’s Empress Market is still incomplete. The spot has become a regular place for drug addicts, and garbage is being dumped there.

ICYMI: The federal cabinet approved on Friday the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 that restricts the anti-corruption watchdog from taking action over corruption worth less than Rs500 million. Click here to read the story.

