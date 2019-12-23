Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM chairs CCI meeting, NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal

3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM chairs CCI meeting, NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal

 Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

  • CNG stations in Karachi will be closed for 24 hours from 8am today.
  • The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City Complex case at 11am.  
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interests today. It will discuss a 16-point agenda. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will also be present in the meeting and will share the problems of the province.
  • An accountability court in Lahore will hear the Paragon reference today against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.
  • The PML-N will present a donor list regarding party funding to a scrutiny committee of the ECP.
  • Protests against the verdict of the treason case against former president General Pervez Musharraf are being held in several parts of the country.
  • The Federal Law Ministry has prepared suggestions on the case of the removal of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List. The Lahore High Court will hear her second petition to remove her name today.
  • ICYMI: A few days after former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death, the PML-N has finally broken its silence and said that the court’s verdict was actually its narrative. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ahsan IQBAL Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.