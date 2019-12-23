Today’s outlook: PM chairs CCI meeting, NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

CNG stations in Karachi will be closed for 24 hours from 8am today.

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City Complex case at 11am.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interests today. It will discuss a 16-point agenda. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will also be present in the meeting and will share the problems of the province.

An accountability court in Lahore will hear the Paragon reference today against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The PML-N will present a donor list regarding party funding to a scrutiny committee of the ECP.

Protests against the verdict of the treason case against former president General Pervez Musharraf are being held in several parts of the country.

The Federal Law Ministry has prepared suggestions on the case of the removal of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List. The Lahore High Court will hear her second petition to remove her name today.

