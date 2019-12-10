Tuesday, December 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Today’s outlook: Lahore’s Orange Line to be inaugurated

2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Lahore’s Orange Line to be inaugurated

Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

  • The Orange Line train will be inaugurated in Lahore today. More than 500,000 people are expected to benefit from it.
  • Kashmiris on both side of the Line of Control and worldwide are observing International Human Rights Day as a Black Day today. The move aims to bring the attention of the international community towards the grave violation of human rights taking place there. Internet, mobile phone and landline services have been shut down and more than 11,000 people of the valley have been arrested by the Indian government. Kashmir’s economy has suffered a loss of Rs15,000 crore, leaving hundreds unemployed.
  • The federal cabinet will meet today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. A 10-point agenda including the political and economic situation of the country and appointment of the Election Commissioner and other employees of ECP will be discussed.  
  • Squash player Jahangir Khan turns 56 today.
  • Test cricket is all set to return to Pakistan after 10 years. The first practice match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today.
  • ICYMI: The Sindh cabinet wants the payments made by Bahria Town to be released so the government can use the money for water projects in the province. Click here to read the entire story.

