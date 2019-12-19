Today’s outlook: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka, fog blankets Punjab

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

Pakistan will play the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat.

The detailed verdict of a special court in the treason case against Pervez Musharraf is expected to be released today. The court on Tuesday had sentenced the former military dictator to death for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session on media strategy. PTI leadership and government spokespeople will attend the session. He will brief them about the decisions made by the core committee as well.

Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah is expected to appear in the Islamabad High Court. The court will hear a case on the fake contracts granted for intalling street lights in Sindh as part of Sindh Roshan Programme.

Dense fog continued across Punjab. Lahore and Gujarat are among the cities most affected by it. Visibility has dropped due to which many motorways and highways have been closed for traffic. Motorists can use the M-2 Motorway that connects Rawalpindi and Islamabad to Lahore.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.