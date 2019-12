Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

A man who was accused of raping and beating up a child in Mansehra has been arrested by the police. He will appear before a court today.

Gas supply at CNG stations across Sindh has been closed. The supply will resume on Tuesday at 8am. The federal and provincial governments have been blaming the each other for the shortage.

Winter vacations for schools have been extended till January 7 by the provincial governments. The extension will be announced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn't want any person to be left without any shelters in winters as temperatures in Pakistan continue to drop.

