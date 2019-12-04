Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Today’s outlook: National Assembly to discuss amendments in Army Act

58 mins ago
Today's outlook: National Assembly to discuss amendments in Army Act

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • A session of the National Assembly will be held today to discuss the draft of amendments in the Army Act, 1952. It will also attempt to improve the atmosphere of the chamber by making amends with opposition parties. The matters of the appointment of the chief election commissioner and members of the ECP are expected to be followed up on.
  • NAB Lahore has ordered the freezing of 23 properties of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif who is being investigated for owning more assets than known sources of income and laundering money.
  • The NAB has taken back its appeal to annul Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in the Supreme Court in the Ashiana Housing case.
  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have filed for bail on medical grounds in the Islamabad High Court. Their hearing will be held today.
  • Names of the new appointed members of the Election Commission will be announced today before the National Assembly.
  • A delegation of the MQM will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow.
  • The Pakistan cricket team will return from Australia today. Selectors have begun discussions on players for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.
  • Pakistan has won six medals in the South Asian Games so far. The final tennis match between Pakistan and India will be held today.
  • ICYMI: The UK’s National Crime Agency has agreed to a settlement of £190 million or Rs38 billion with Malik Riaz Hussain’s family. This money will be returned to the Pakistani government, the UK’s crime watchdog said in a press release on Tuesday. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
