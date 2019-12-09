Today’s outlook: National Assembly meets, court hears Maryam’s ECP plea

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

A session of the National Assembly will be held today after two days of recess. The opposition parties are sticking to their guns on their demand of the issuance of production orders for their members who have been arrested on corruption charges.

An accountability court in Karachi will hear the fake accounts case today. In the last hearing, an arrest warrant was issued for Manzoor Qadir, former executive director of the Sindh Building Control Authority and a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari. He was charged in the illegal allotment of government land case.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a review petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against its judgment in the judge video case involving accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

A hearing of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s plea to have her name removed from the Exit Control List will be heard by the Lahore High Court today. She has requested permission to visit her father in London for six weeks.

The PML-N will hold protests in support of the Orange Line train in Lahore.

ICYMI: Jahangir Tareen, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, hinted on Sunday that the PTI may file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the army chief’s extension case. Click here to read the entire story.