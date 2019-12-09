Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: National Assembly meets, court hears Maryam’s ECP plea

3 mins ago
Today’s outlook: National Assembly meets, court hears Maryam’s ECP plea

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • A session of the National Assembly will be held today after two days of recess. The opposition parties are sticking to their guns on their demand of the issuance of production orders for their members who have been arrested on corruption charges.
  • An accountability court in Karachi will hear the fake accounts case today. In the last hearing, an arrest warrant was issued for Manzoor Qadir, former executive director of the Sindh Building Control Authority and a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari. He was charged in the illegal allotment of government land case.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear a review petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against its judgment in the judge video case involving accountability court judge Arshad Malik.
  • A hearing of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s plea to have her name removed from the Exit Control List will be heard by the Lahore High Court today. She has requested permission to visit her father in London for six weeks.
  • The PML-N will hold protests in support of the Orange Line train in Lahore.
  • ICYMI: Jahangir Tareen, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, hinted on Sunday that the PTI may file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the army chief’s extension case. Click here to read the entire story.
Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
maryam nawaz national assembly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
National Assembly, Lahore High Court, Islamabad High Court, Maryam Nawaz, PML-N, nawaz sharif, jahangir khan tareen
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her 'blacklisted love'
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.