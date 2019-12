Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin across Pakistan today. More than 40 million children will be administered anti-polio vaccines.

The fifth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar will be observed across the country today. Around 150 people were martyred in the attack, most of them children.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive Bahrain’s highest civil award today. He’s the guest of honor at Bahrain’s national day celebrations.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelets are unbalanced, according to his son Hussain Nawaz. He is expected to be taken to the USA for medical treatment.

The Pakistan Medical Association is observing a black day across the country today against the PIC attack.

The Lahore High Court will hear former president General Pervez Musharraf’s plea to stay the proceedings pending before a special court in Islamabad in the treason case against him.

PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari will be visited by party members at Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi today.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Saturday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Click here to read the entire story.

