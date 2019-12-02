Today’s outlook: Lahore court to hear Musharraf’s treason case

Here are some developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

The Lahore High Court will hear the petition to delay the court’s verdict on former president General Pervez Musharraf’s treason case. The Islamabad High Court already announced that the verdict would be delayed.

A meeting of the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission will be held today. It will discuss the PTI’s foreign funding case.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s medical treatment is underway at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad. Party members are expected to meet him today.

The speaker of the National Assembly and the chairman of the Senate will meet today. They will discuss the appointment of the chief election commissioner and two other ECP members.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday about the formation of student unions. He said, “We will establish a comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore and enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country.”

ICYMI: At least two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with FC personnel in North Waziristan on Sunday, the ISPR said. Click here to read the entire story.