Today’s outlook: Khattak expects Musharraf verdict to be challenged

Former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death on Tuesday by a special court in a high treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution. According to the law, any person who abrogates or suspends the Constitution “by use of force or show of force” is guilty of high treason.

On the decision, the Pakistan Army said that General Musharraf has “served the country for 40 years” and “can surely never be a traitor”. The statement by the ISPR also said that “due legal process” was not followed in the case. Further statements are expected to be released today.

The PTI government has said that they will only give their stance on Musharraf’s verdict after its legal team analyses all political and legal perspectives. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has predicted that the decision will be challenged.

Two senior members of the PPP were awarded bail by the Islamabad High Court yesterday (Tuesday). Faryal Talpur will pay surety bonds worth Rs10 million today. Khursheed Shah has also been granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5 million. He will be released today.

Zeeshan Khalid, a lawyer who participated in the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, has been arrested. The police are conducting raids to arrest other lawyers involved in the attack. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of 20 lawyers.

The second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium from December 19.

The Islamabad High Court will hear an appeal against the verdict in PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif’s Al-Azizia Steel Mill reference.

A court will hear the contempt of court case against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

International Migrants Day is being observed worldwide today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will not attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit being held from December 18 to 21, the office of the Malaysian prime minister confirmed Tuesday.

