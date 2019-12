These are the top stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be taking oath as the 27 th chief justice of Pakistan today. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the 26 th chief justice, retired on Friday.

chief justice of Pakistan today. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the 26 chief justice, retired on Friday. Rana Sanaullah, a PML-N leader, will be presented before an anti-narcotics court in Lahore in a drug smuggling case.

CNG stations in Sindh have opened today after a longer closure than usual. They opened at 8am and will remain open till 8pm.

ICYMI: Parts of KP and Punjab were rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Friday evening. No casualties or damage were reported. Read the story here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.