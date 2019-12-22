Today’s outlook: JI holds rally in Islamabad, MQM in Karachi

Here are some of the top stories we’re expecting to follow today (Sunday).

The weather in Karachi has become colder after cold winds started blowing from Quetta. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast colder weather starting today.

The JI is holding a Kashmir March in Islamabad today. Rallies will arrive in Islamabad from KP, Punjab and Kashmir. JI head Sirajul Haq will address the rally.

The MQM will be holding a rally in Karachi’s Liaquatabad to support Pervez Musharraf.

ICYMI: A Multan district and sessions court sentenced on Saturday university lecturer Junaid Hafeez to death on charges of blasphemy. Hafeez has been in custody since 2013. To read the story, click here.

