Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. The cabinet will discuss the current political situation in the country.

A building collapse in Karachi’s Timber Market has left 19 families homeless.

CNG stations across Karachi will now reopen from 8am Wednesday, according to the Sui Southern Gas Company.

The OGRA has recommended to hike the petrol price by Rs3.10 per litre.

Strict security measures have been in place across Sindh on New Year’s Eve. Pillion riding, aerial firing and fireworks have been banned for the night.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed on Monday the Sehat Insaf Cards among transgender persons, promising complete protection to the community. Click here to read the entire story.

