Today’s outlook: General Bajwa to chair Corps Commanders Conference

50 mins ago
Today’s outlook: General Bajwa to chair Corps Commanders Conference

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will head a seven-hour long Corps Commander Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today. It is expected to discuss the internal situation of Pakistan, the external threats it faces and the political situation of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.
  • ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor will hold a press conference today at 3pm. He will talk about the topics discussed at the Corps Commander Conference.
  • During the federal cabinet meeting on December 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan opposed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s plea for her name to be removed from the Exit Control List.
  • The National Accountability Bureau of Rawalpindi says it has received a “complete record of corruption” in the Narowal Sports City Complex case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.
  • The Islamabad High Court has ordered a special committee to be formed at PIMS Hospital for former president Asif Ali Zardari. He had appealed for a bail on medical grounds. The committee will present a report on Zardari’s health today.
  • A bill to revoke the ban on student unions was presented in the National Assembly. Federal ministers Murad Saeed and Shireen Mazari have assured that the federal government is working on the restoration of student unions. The bill has been sent to the standing committee.
  • The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played in Rawalpindi today.
  • The sixth meeting of the Pak-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission will be held today in Islamabad. The 64-member high level delegation is keen to invest up to $10 billion in Pakistan.
  • ICYMI: The United States’ Department of Treasury sanctioned on Tuesday former Pakistani police officer Rao Anwar for his involvement in “serious human rights abuse” in Pakistan, it said in a statement on its website. Click here to read the entire story.

