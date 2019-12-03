Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet to discuss army chief’s extension

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a session of the federal cabinet today. The members are expected to discuss a 10-point agenda, including making a law on the extension of the army chief’s tenure. The federal ministers and the premier are also expected to make an important decision on the appointment of Election Commission members. On November 28, the Supreme Court extended Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by six months. It announced the verdict in a petition challenging the three-year extension granted by the government . The court asked the government to submit an undertaking that Parliament would enact a law on this in six months. In the interim, it extended General Bajwa’s tenure. His tenure was supposed to finish at midnight on Thursday. According to this order, it will now end in May 2020. “The current appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS shall be subject to the said legislation and shall continue for a period of six months from today, whereafter the new legislation shall determine his tenure and other terms and conditions of service,” read the short order. It directed the government to “clearly specify the terms and conditions of service of the COAS through an Act of Parliament and to clarify the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution in this regard”.

The court asked the government to submit an undertaking that Parliament would enact a law on this in six months. In the interim, it extended General Bajwa’s tenure. His tenure was supposed to finish at midnight on Thursday. According to this order, it will now end in May 2020. “The current appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS shall be subject to the said legislation and shall continue for a period of six months from today, whereafter the new legislation shall determine his tenure and other terms and conditions of service,” read the short order. It directed the government to “clearly specify the terms and conditions of service of the COAS through an Act of Parliament and to clarify the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution in this regard”. The Supreme Court will take up a petition seeking the cancellation of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in NAB cases against him. A three-member bench will hear the case.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a case on contracts given for solar panels. Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah is expected to appear in court.

An accountability court in Islamabad will hear the LNG corruption case. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the former PM, is expected to be presented in court.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.