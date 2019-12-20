Today’s outlook: CJP Khosa retires, Sindh’s CNG stations remain closed

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa is retiring today. A full court reference will be held at the Supreme Court in his honour. New chief justice Gulzar Ahmed will take oath on Saturday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Lahore and other parts of Punjab. The fog is expected to reduce but it is going to get colder.

The All Pakistan Organisation of Small Industries has called for a protest in Karachi. It said it would block main MA Jinnah Road.

CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed today due to a gas shortage. They will reopen tomorrow.

Tensions continue to brew in India as people protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Multiple cities, including New Delhi, have imposed Section 144 and blocked mobile phone service.

The IMF has approved the second tranche of $452 million for Pakistan.

ICYMI: The federal government has announced that it will be taking action against Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth for the verdict he gave against Pervez Musharraf as part of the special court hearing his treason case. To read more, click here.

