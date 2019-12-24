Today’s outlook: Cabinet to mull over Maryam Nawaz’s ECL plea

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a session of the federal cabinet today. The cabinet members are expected to discuss if PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s name will be removed from the Exit Control List or not.

NAB will present PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in an accountability court and ask for his remand. He was arrested on Monday in the Narowal sports city case.

The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. The verdict will be announced at 2pm. His wife has said that she is hopeful that justice will be dispensed. He was arrested on July 1.

Maryam’s petition to return her passport will be heard by the Lahore High Court. NAB is expected to submit its reply in the case.

Sections of the motorway in Punjab have been closed as heavy fog blankets the province. The M3 and M4 motorways have been closed from Multan to Khanewal and Shamkot to Shorkot. Visibility on the motorways is at 50 metres.

