Today’s outlook: Cabinet to discuss bill for health professionals’ security

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia one a one-day tour today. He will meet the king and crown prince and discuss issues between Muslim countries.

The Health Professionals Security Bill will be presented during a cabinet meeting. The bill aims to provide security to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in hospitals.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has reached Karachi and is staying at Bilawal House. He is expected to visit the hospital for a checkup today.

The train service between Lahore and Wagah will be restored for passengers after 33 years.

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore will hear the drug case against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

Raids are being conducted to arrest Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew, Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi. He participated in the lawyers’ protest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday.

ICYMI: The World Bank will provide Pakistan a loan of $406 million for the construction of the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, according to an agreement signed in Islamabad on Friday. Click here to read the entire story.

