Timeline: the high treason trial of Pervez Musharraf

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf has been awarded a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution in a high treason case.

Have a look at the six-year long proceedings against the former military ruler.

June 24, 2013: Then prime minister Nawaz Sharif announced in the National Assembly that his government will approach the Supreme Court to try Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 of the Constitution.

November 18, 2013: The Supreme Court agreed to form a special bench to try the former military dictator for high treason.

November 19, 2013: A three-member bench was formed to hear the high treason case against Musharraf after the then PML-N government filed charges against him.

December 12, 2013: The special court summoned Musharraf to defend himself.

January 2, 2014: Musharraf suffered a minor heart attack on his way to the special court.

January 16, 2014: The special court told the chief of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology to submit Musharraf’s medical report.

February 7, 2014: The special court ordered Musharraf again to appear before the court.

February 18, 2014: Musharraf appeared before the court but he could not be indicted because his defence team argued that his case should be heard in a military court.

February 21, 2014: The special court ruled that Musharraf won’t be tried in a military court.

March 30, 2014: The special court indicted Musharraf for treason. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

April 3, 2014: Musharraf approached the Supreme Court seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List.

June 12, 2014: The Sindh High Court struck down the federal government’s decision to bar Musharraf from traveling abroad.

June 14, 2014: The government approached the SC against the SHC ruling.

June 23, 2014: The SC ruled against the SHC’s decision.

December 22, 2015: Musharraf told the FIA that he imposed emergency in the country after consulting Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and other leaders.

March 14, 2016: Musharraf requested permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

March 16, 2016: The SC ordered removal of Musharraf’s name from the Exit Control List.

March 18, 2016: Musharraf flew to Dubai to seek treatment.

May 11, 2016: The special court declared Musharraf an absconder in the high treason case.

March 29, 2018: Yahya Afridi recused himself from hearing the high treason case and the special bench was dissolved.

April 7, 2018: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar reconstituted special bench to hear treason case against Musharraf.

August 3, 2018: Special Court resumed trial.

March 31, 2019: The SC ordered Musharraf to appear before the special court in the treason case on May 2 or lose his right to defence.

October 8, 2019: The special court decided to hear the treason case against Musharraf on daily basis.

October 24, 2019: The PTI government sacked the prosecution team in the treason case.

November 19, 2019: The special court announced that it will announce the verdict on November 28.

November 23, 2019: Musharraf filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to delayn the verdict.

November 25, 2019: The government requested the Islamabad High Court to set aside the special court’s reserved verdict in high treason case against Musharraf.

November 27, 2019: The IHC barred the special court from announcing its verdict.

November 28, 2019: The special court said the IHC order doesn’t apply on it.

December 17, 2019: The special court awarded Musharraf a death sentence.