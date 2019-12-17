Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Timeline: the high treason trial of Pervez Musharraf

3 hours ago
In this file photo taken on June 12, 2004, Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf answers a question during an interview in Rawalpindi. (AFP)

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf has been awarded a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution in a high treason case.

Have a look at the six-year long proceedings against the former military ruler.

June 24, 2013: Then prime minister Nawaz Sharif announced in the National Assembly that his government will approach the Supreme Court to try Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 of the Constitution.

November 18, 2013: The Supreme Court agreed to form a special bench to try the former military dictator for high treason.

November 19, 2013: A three-member bench was formed to hear the high treason case against Musharraf after the then PML-N government filed charges against him.

December 12, 2013: The special court summoned Musharraf to defend himself.

January 2, 2014: Musharraf suffered a minor heart attack on his way to the special court.

January 16, 2014: The special court told the chief of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology to submit Musharraf’s medical report.

February 7, 2014: The special court ordered Musharraf again to appear before the court.

February 18, 2014: Musharraf appeared before the court but he could not be indicted because his defence team argued that his case should be heard in a military court.

February 21, 2014: The special court ruled that Musharraf won’t be tried in a military court.

March 30, 2014: The special court indicted Musharraf for treason. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

April 3, 2014: Musharraf approached the Supreme Court seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List.

June 12, 2014: The Sindh High Court struck down the federal government’s decision to bar Musharraf from traveling abroad.

June 14, 2014: The government approached the SC against the SHC ruling.

June 23, 2014: The SC ruled against the SHC’s decision.

December 22, 2015: Musharraf told the FIA that he imposed emergency in the country after consulting Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and other leaders.

March 14, 2016: Musharraf requested permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

March 16, 2016: The SC ordered removal of Musharraf’s name from the Exit Control List.

March 18, 2016: Musharraf flew to Dubai to seek treatment.

May 11, 2016: The special court declared Musharraf an absconder in the high treason case.

March 29, 2018: Yahya Afridi recused himself from hearing the high treason case and the special bench was dissolved.

April 7, 2018: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar reconstituted special bench to hear treason case against Musharraf.

August 3, 2018: Special Court resumed trial.

March 31, 2019: The SC ordered Musharraf to appear before the special court in the treason case on May 2 or lose his right to defence.

October 8, 2019: The special court decided to hear the treason case against Musharraf on daily basis.

October 24, 2019: The PTI government sacked the prosecution team in the treason case.

November 19, 2019: The special court announced that it will announce the verdict on November 28.

November 23, 2019: Musharraf filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to delayn the verdict.

November 25, 2019: The government requested the Islamabad High Court to set aside the special court’s reserved verdict in high treason case against Musharraf.

November 27, 2019: The IHC barred the special court from announcing its verdict.

November 28, 2019: The special court said the IHC order doesn’t apply on it.

December 17, 2019: The special court awarded Musharraf a death sentence.

 
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
