Timeline: the high treason trial of Pervez Musharraf

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf has been awarded a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution in a high treason case.
Have a look at the six-year long proceedings against the former military ruler.
June 24, 2013: Then prime minister Nawaz Sharif announced in the National Assembly that his government will approach the Supreme Court to try Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 of the Constitution.
November 18, 2013: The Supreme Court agreed to form a special bench to try the former military dictator for high treason.
November 19, 2013: A three-member bench was formed to hear the high treason case against Musharraf after the then PML-N government filed charges against him.
December 12, 2013: The special court summoned Musharraf to defend himself.
January 2, 2014: Musharraf suffered a minor heart attack on his way to the special court.
January 16, 2014: The special court told the chief of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology to submit Musharraf’s medical report.
February 7, 2014: The special court ordered Musharraf again to appear before the court.
February 18, 2014: Musharraf appeared before the court but he could not be indicted because his defence team argued that his case should be heard in a military court.
February 21, 2014: The special court ruled that Musharraf won’t be tried in a military court.
March 30, 2014: The special court indicted Musharraf for treason. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
April 3, 2014: Musharraf approached the Supreme Court seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List.
June 12, 2014: The Sindh High Court struck down the federal government’s decision to bar Musharraf from traveling abroad.
June 14, 2014: The government approached the SC against the SHC ruling.
June 23, 2014: The SC ruled against the SHC’s decision.
December 22, 2015: Musharraf told the FIA that he imposed emergency in the country after consulting Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and other leaders.
March 14, 2016: Musharraf requested permission to go abroad for medical treatment.
March 16, 2016: The SC ordered removal of Musharraf’s name from the Exit Control List.
March 18, 2016: Musharraf flew to Dubai to seek treatment.
May 11, 2016: The special court declared Musharraf an absconder in the high treason case.
March 29, 2018: Yahya Afridi recused himself from hearing the high treason case and the special bench was dissolved.
April 7, 2018: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar reconstituted special bench to hear treason case against Musharraf.
August 3, 2018: Special Court resumed trial.
March 31, 2019: The SC ordered Musharraf to appear before the special court in the treason case on May 2 or lose his right to defence.
October 8, 2019: The special court decided to hear the treason case against Musharraf on daily basis.
October 24, 2019: The PTI government sacked the prosecution team in the treason case.
November 19, 2019: The special court announced that it will announce the verdict on November 28.
November 23, 2019: Musharraf filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to delayn the verdict.
November 25, 2019: The government requested the Islamabad High Court to set aside the special court’s reserved verdict in high treason case against Musharraf.
November 27, 2019: The IHC barred the special court from announcing its verdict.
November 28, 2019: The special court said the IHC order doesn’t apply on it.
December 17, 2019: The special court awarded Musharraf a death sentence.