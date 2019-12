The fire has been doused

Three people were rescued after a fire broke out at Karachi's Gul Plaza early Thursday.

The plaza is located in Saddar. The fire reportedly broke out because electric wires caught fire on the seventh floor.

According to fire brigade officials, there were cloth stores and workshops on the seventh floor that were engulfed in the blaze.

Three fire trucks and a snorkel were sent to the scene. The fire was eventually put out after two hours.

