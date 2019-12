The Tank SHO and two other police officers were injured in a hand grenade explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank District on Friday afternoon.

The police said “terrorists” threw the grenade at a police mobile.

“Following the explosion, the police fired at them in response,” a police officer said. The “terrorists” were killed during the firing, he added.

The injured have been shifted to Tank’s DHQ Hospital.

