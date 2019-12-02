Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad

Three passengers suffered heart attacks on board a PIA flight to Islamabad.

The flight, PK-742, was travelling from Jeddah to Islamabad. It made an emergency landing in Karachi but one of the passengers passed away.

The three passengers were 57-year-old Muhammad Rafique and his 55-year-old wife Sabira Bibi, who were both from Mansehra and 73-year-old Mahala Begum from Swabi.

Mahala Begum could not be revived and passed away.

The captain contacted the Karachi airport control room for an emergency medical landing and received immediate clearance. However, when the CAA ambulance equipped with doctors and staff reached the passenger, she had already passed away.

The other two were taken to a hospital. The plane then took off for Islamabad.

