Three Pakistanis shortlisted for ‘World’s Most Dedicated Teacher’ award

Three Pakistani teachers have been shortlisted for Cambridge University’s ‘World’s Most Dedicated Teacher’ award.

The selected teachers include Haider Ali of Resource Academia International School, Samara Farrukh of Beaconhouse Pothohar Campus, and Zunaira Abubkr of Lahore Grammar School.

The full list comprises 50 teachers from across the world for the role they have played in the lives of their students.

More than 6,000 nominations were submitted for the award from 97 countries, according to a press statement.

From this shortlist, a panel of expert judges will now choose six top finalists. The people will be given a chance to vote for their favourite story when the finalists are announced via Cambridge University Press Education social media channels on January 20, 2020.

The winner will be announced on February 3, 2020.

“Teachers say and do life-changing things every day – often without realising it,” said Michael McGarvey of the Cambridge University Press. “This could be something as simple as a kind word at a difficult time, or explaining a concept in a way that suddenly makes everything click into place for the student. For that, we’d like to join with people around the world to say thank you together.”

Pakistani maths and accounting Ahmed Saya won the prestigious award for 2019. Saya works at Karachi’s Cordoba School.

