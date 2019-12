Two men and a woman were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Lahore’s Liaquatabad on Tuesday.

Seven people were injured. They have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The blast was caused by a helium cylinder exploding on Salar Road. Helium is often used to fill balloons. According to witnesses, it was a high intensity explosion that shattered the glass of nearby buildings.

Two men identified as Ishaaq and Azeem died on the spot.