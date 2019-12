Three siblings were killed in an accident on National Highway in Kamoke on Monday morning.

Their parents have been injured.

Ali Raza was taking his family to Gujranwala on his motorcycle, said the police. The motorcycle slipped after one of the passenger’s a burqa got stuck in its chain.

All five people fell on the road and a speeding truck ran over Raza’s three children.

Raza and his wife have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

