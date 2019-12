Three people were killed after a speeding bus overturned on the National Highway near Daharki’s Goth Bago Bhutto early Tuesday morning.

At least 10 people have been injured, of whom four are in a critical condition and have been shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Others injured in the accident have been taken to a DHQ Hospital near Mirpur Mathelo.

The incident took place as the driver was groggy, according to the police. The bus was travelling from Karachi to Sadiqabad.

