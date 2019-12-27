Three Islamabad burglars posing as ‘secret agents’ arrested

Islamabad police have busted a three-member gang for being involved in robbing several homes across the city.

They were caught in the Golra area.

The suspects searched for houses available on rent and then posed as potential tenants, according to the police.

After entering the house, they used to tell owners that they are officials of a secret agency and have to search the place. They then used to lock families in a room and rob them.

The police have recovered millions of rupees and jewellery. An investigation is underway as police says more valuables are expected to be found from the suspects.

