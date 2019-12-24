This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub

Her last pet was a snake

Most children in Pakistan would like a dog, cat or a bird as a pet, but there’s a six-year-old girl in Lahore who has upped the ante for all animal lovers.

Inza is raising a two-and-a-half-month lion cub. She has named him Simba, after the star character in the movie Lion King.

“Lions are my friends. They don’t scare me. Sometimes, I even hit [the cub] when I am angry,” she said Tuesday while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.



Her last pet was a snake. Her father, who is an animal lover himself, is proud of his daughter’s fondness.

“She likes all dangerous animals. Previously, she had snakes and aggressive aquarium fish,” he says. “Now, she wants a tiger, so I will buy her.”

He said that he always keeps an eye out when Inza plays with it to guide his daughter on how to handle the cub. The family has claimed that they have obtained an NoC from the wildlife department.

According to Mudassir Hasan, the assistant director of the Punjab Wildlife Department, there’s no permit needed to keep a lion if the person gets it from within Punjab.

“A permit is only needed if the lion is imported. Otherwise, anyone could keep them at home,” he said. However, he stressed that the owners should keep the adult big cats caged, rather than allow them to roam freely.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.