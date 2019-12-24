Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub

2 hours ago
Her last pet was a snake

Most children in Pakistan would like a dog, cat or a bird as a pet, but there’s a six-year-old girl in Lahore who has upped the ante for all animal lovers.

Inza is raising a two-and-a-half-month lion cub. She has named him Simba, after the star character in the movie Lion King.

“Lions are my friends. They don’t scare me. Sometimes, I even hit [the cub] when I am angry,” she said Tuesday while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

Her last pet was a snake. Her father, who is an animal lover himself, is proud of his daughter’s fondness.

“She likes all dangerous animals. Previously, she had snakes and aggressive aquarium fish,” he says. “Now, she wants a tiger, so I will buy her.”

He said that he always keeps an eye out when Inza plays with it to guide his daughter on how to handle the cub. The family has claimed that they have obtained an NoC from the wildlife department.

According to Mudassir Hasan, the assistant director of the Punjab Wildlife Department, there’s no permit needed to keep a lion if the person gets it from within Punjab.

“A permit is only needed if the lion is imported. Otherwise, anyone could keep them at home,” he said. However, he stressed that the owners should keep the adult big cats caged, rather than allow them to roam freely.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore lion
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.