Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house

37 mins ago
They took cash, jewelry and mobile phones

Six dacoits robbed on Wednesday the house of the Multan Motorway DSP after holding his family hostage in Multan’s Shalimar Colony.

The robbers pointed their guns at them, locked them in a room and then looted the entire house, according to the family members.

“They stayed in the house for an hour after which they escaped,” said the DSP’s father. “They took everything, including cash, gold and other valuables,” he added.

The police have started investigations and assured that the robbers will soon be found.

dacoits, robbery, Multan, Motorway police, DSP
 
