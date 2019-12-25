The government did not intervene in Sanaullah’s case: Shehryar Afridi

Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi said during a press conference on Wednesday that neither did he nor did Prime Minister Imran Khan interfere in the legal proceedings of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s case.

On December 24, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). He was also ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

“The court has granted bail to Rana Sanuallah, not acquitted him,” Afridi said in the press conference. “I was out of the country yesterday, I didn’t even attend the cabinet meeting but a perception was created that I am running away from the media,” he said.

The ANF is a professional force run by the Major General and has nine brigadiers under it, the minister claimed.

“Neither I, nor did the prime minister pass the judgment or interfere in it, there is no victimization at any level,” he said. “Time will prove, this is the season of bails.”

He remarked that leaders will come and go and emphasised on the importance of strengthening the institutions.

“One thing is being connected to me — video, video, video,” Afridi said. “The media took my statements and presented it in a negative way,” he added.

Following Sanaullah’s arrest in July, Afridi had claimed that the ANF had “complete footage” of the PML-N Punjab president before it moved to arrest him.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 by the ANF while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF claimed to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.