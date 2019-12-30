Tezgam victims given Rs50,000 instead of the promised Rs500,000: PPP

The families of the people who lost their lives during the Tezgam fire have only been given a compensation of Rs50,000 per family by the railway authorities, instead of the promise Rs500,000, according to the PPP leaders.

Seventy-four people were killed on October 31 after the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan. The fire spread to three bogies of the moving train. It was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi and was near the Tanwari Railway Station when the fire erupted.

More than 40 people were injured.

At the time, the railways ministry had announced Rs500,000 compensation for the families of the deceased and said that it will bear the cost of the treatment of all those injured.

The PPP leaders, however, have claimed that none of the injured received any compensation.

The party leaders have said that they will submit resolutions against the railways authorities in the provincial and national assemblies.

