Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Teachers’ protest: Policeman beaten up, demonstrators arrested outside Sindh Assembly

2 hours ago
Protesters head to assembly, clash with police

Teachers protesting against the Sindh government for the 10th consecutive day on Friday shifted their demonstration to the Sindh Assembly. Subsequently, several were arrested.

The teachers had been protesting outside the Karachi Press Club but decided to shift their protest on Friday.

The way to the assembly had been blocked by containers. But one route was still open and when the teachers found a policeman using a lifter to put a container in place, they attacked him.

After beating him up, they continued their march to the assembly and tried to enter it. Security closed the doors, resulting in the teachers beating the doors and throwing rocks at it.

They then staged a protest outside the assembly before the police were called in. Eight police mobiles were brought in and several teachers were arrested and taken to nearby police stations.

The teachers say they were appointed on a contract basis in 2011, 2015 and 2016. They want those contracts to be made permanent.

The teachers say talks with the education department have failed. They had been in talks with the education secretary but said the department was not willing to accept their main demand.

The teachers said their protest was peaceful.

