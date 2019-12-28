Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
Swat man arrested after killing wife for honour

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Swat man arrested after killing wife for honour

A man was arrested for killing his wife in the name of honour in Swat’s Fatehpur on Friday.

He was identified as Fazal Khaliq. The law enforcers said he had first strangled his wife with a cloth because of which she lost consciousness. He later murdered her using a rock.

“He has been charged with Section 311 (applicable in cases where there’s no compromise regarding the case as a whole) and murder,” said DSP Habibullah. The case is being investigated further.

Khaliq reportedly admitted to killing his wife during an interrogation by the police. “I was too angry and my mind had stopped working,” the police quoted him saying.

A case has been registered against him and he will appear before a court on Saturday, December 28.

