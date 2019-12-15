Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Suspect arrested for violently attacking man near Lahore’s Cavalry Ground

2 hours ago
Suspect arrested for violently attacking man near Lahore’s Cavalry Ground

A man has been arrested in Lahore’s Defence for violently attacking another man two days ago.

The victim has not been identified by either the police or media but the attacker has been identified as Aqeel Mirza. The police traced him via his SUV’s licence plate.

He was filmed violently attacking the victim on the median near the Cavalry Ground traffic light. He kicked him in the head multiple times and also threatened him with a gun.

In the video, filmed by people in the car behind them, his licence plate number is visible. The video is around a day or two old.

The police, including the Cantt SP, raided his house in Defence on Sunday afternoon but he wasn’t there. Mirza’s mother told the police that her son had left for Islamabad two hours earlier. He was telephoned and returned to the house.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Attack Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
lahore, violence, attack, road rage, cavalry ground, defence
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.