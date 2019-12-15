Suspect arrested for violently attacking man near Lahore’s Cavalry Ground

A man has been arrested in Lahore’s Defence for violently attacking another man two days ago.

The victim has not been identified by either the police or media but the attacker has been identified as Aqeel Mirza. The police traced him via his SUV’s licence plate.

He was filmed violently attacking the victim on the median near the Cavalry Ground traffic light. He kicked him in the head multiple times and also threatened him with a gun.

In the video, filmed by people in the car behind them, his licence plate number is visible. The video is around a day or two old.

The police, including the Cantt SP, raided his house in Defence on Sunday afternoon but he wasn’t there. Mirza’s mother told the police that her son had left for Islamabad two hours earlier. He was telephoned and returned to the house.

