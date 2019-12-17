‘Superfit’ 70-year-old man reveals his exercise routine

He encourages people of all ages to exercise

Abid Amin is a 60-year-old man from Lahore who owns and runs his own fitness centre in the city.

Amin thinks age is no hurdle when it comes to fitness. Speaking on SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din, he encouraged people over 50 years to get in shape and choose a healthier lifestyle.

The trick is to start slow and use parts of the body, including the arms, shoulders, core and legs, while exercising. Amin said it is important to do a variety of exercises.

“There are some exercises for the heart [cardio], then there’s resistance training which makes your bones and muscles stronger and increases bone density.”

After 50 years, bone breakdown outpaces bone formation and bone loss often accelerates, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. One way to counter this loss and prevent fractures is to do regular weight-bearing exercises.

Start with a few shoulder exercises, says Amin, and then move to straight arm raises and diagonal raises. Do shoulder presses and then you will be done with the upper body.

Amin

then demonstrated toe touches to strengthen one’s core. Move your legs, said

the trainer, and do crossed-legs lifts.

“Even someone who has joint pain and is more than 70 years can do these exercises,” he said. “It isn’t even necessary to join a fitness club as people can do these exercises at home.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.