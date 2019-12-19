Stock market loses 750 points as Musharraf verdict announced

The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw a sudden and steep drop on Thursday with the KSE-100 index losing at least 900 points in intraday trade as of the afternoon.

A 750-point nosedive was recorded in half an hour. It coincided with the midday release of a detailed verdict sentencing former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death. Before this, stock fluctuations were in the 200-point range.

“Harsh language used in the [Musharraf case] judgment caused individuals to sell off in panic,” said PKIC Assistant Vice President of Research Adnan Sami. “The news analysis on TV suggested that the judgment entails punishments for those who facilitated Musharraf in fleeing the country, which means more people are likely to be embroiled in the case, thus more panic.”

But Plixir Securities Vice President Sharoon Ahmed said that the overall situation of the market is stable and in fact bound for more bullish trends. “Expected IMF approval for the second tranche and the status of balance of payment schedules have influenced buyers to trust markets and invest in stocks,” he said.

“The nosedive of those 700 points in the KSE-100 index was temporary and a reflection of news analyses following the verdict. However, it will stabilize and is most likely to end on a positive note this year,” he added.

