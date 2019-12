Hasnain Bughio, a six-year-old bitten by dogs in Larkana last month, has passed away in Karachi.

He passed away after 27 days of treatment at NICH. Hasnain was attacked by stray dogs in Larkana’s Habib Bughio on November 15.

He developed an infection, according to doctors.

Hasnain was rescued by residents and was immediately shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital. He was then referred to Karachi.

