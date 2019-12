Six people are feared dead in Mianwali after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal early Sunday.

A family of seven were travelling in a car and tried to overtake another vehicle. However, their car plunged into the canal.

There was a man, three women and two children in the car. The man has been rescued and rescue officials are still searching for the six other people.

Reporting by Abdul Hameed Khan. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.