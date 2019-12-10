Sindh’s gutka law still hasn’t been passed, court asks why

Sindh still hasn’t passed its bill on the ban on gutka consumption.

The Sindh High Court was irked with the provincial government on Tuesday for delaying the bill.

“If you don’t want to pass the law, then tell us,” remarked Justice Salahuddin Panhwar while hearing the case.

The court ordered the government to pass the bill as soon as possible and continue its crackdown against gutka sellers and consumers.

The focal person said that the matter is pending before the cabinet, adding that they should be given some time for legislation.

The bench also expressed his annoyance at Sindh IG for failing to submit a progress report on the crack. Another report has been summoned on January 15.

On October 8, the court ordered strict legal action people selling gutka. It ruled that cases should be registered against the sellers under Section 337-A (intentionally causing hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Sindh Prohibition Of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale And Use Of Gutka And Mainpuri Bill 2019 has proposed six years imprisonment for people who chew gutka along with a fine of Rs500,000.

