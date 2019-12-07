Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sindh to be fumigated against locusts starting Sunday

48 mins ago
Spray campaign ordered, machinery purchase approved

Sindh is going to be fumigated against locusts starting tomorrow (Sunday). 

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s spokesperson confirmed that the government is providing machinery to fumigate the province against locusts.

Districts are getting double cabins, sprays and pesticides and the CM has approved the provision of machinery to the agriculture department.

The federal government’s plant protection government has also given Rs10 million, which will be used to purchase fuel for three helicopters and pesticide. The campaign is going to include aerial spraying.

The campaign starts on Sunday.

