HOME > Education

Sindh teachers’ protest enters its second day

11 mins ago
Sindh teachers’ protest enters its second day

Teachers of government-run schools across Sindh protested outside the Karachi Press Club for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

They protesting teachers vowed to keep protesting until their demands were not met.

They are demanding regularisation of their contracts and employment for 6,500 individuals.

On December 9, hundreds of teachers across Sindh participated in the protest and marched to the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi. They were charged with batons and tear-gassed by the police. A large number of academics were wounded up as well.

“More than 40 teachers have been arrested and cases have been registered against more than 36,” said an academic at the demonstration outside the press club.

The protesters demand release of arrested colleagues and an end to cases against them.

