Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh takes first step in reviving student unions

2 hours ago
Sindh takes first step in reviving student unions

Photo: Online

Good news, students! The Sindh cabinet approved on Monday the Student Union Bill, 2019. This is the first step in restoring unions across the province. 

The bill removes the ban on student unions imposed by General Ziaul Haq 35 years ago and restores the formation of unions at all colleges and universities (public and private) across the province.

Under bill, hindering educational activities, spreading hatred against the law, possession of weapons and bringing them to campuses is strictly prohibited

It states that student unions will be responsible for enhancing the educational environment on campus and maintaining discipline.

“The union will comprise of seven to 11 people and heads will be appointed by teachers,” the bill adds.

After the bill is presented in the Sindh Assembly, it will be sent to the Standing Committee on Law. It will be passed after recommendations from all stakeholders are made.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Sindh student unions
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
student union, Sindh, Sindh cabinet, Sindh Assembly, universities, colleges, students
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her 'blacklisted love'
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi's Clifton
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.