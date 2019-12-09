Sindh takes first step in reviving student unions

Good news, students! The Sindh cabinet approved on Monday the Student Union Bill, 2019. This is the first step in restoring unions across the province.

The bill removes the ban on student unions imposed by General Ziaul Haq 35 years ago and restores the formation of unions at all colleges and universities (public and private) across the province.

Under bill, hindering educational activities, spreading hatred against the law, possession of weapons and bringing them to campuses is strictly prohibited

It states that student unions will be responsible for enhancing the educational environment on campus and maintaining discipline.

“The union will comprise of seven to 11 people and heads will be appointed by teachers,” the bill adds.

After the bill is presented in the Sindh Assembly, it will be sent to the Standing Committee on Law. It will be passed after recommendations from all stakeholders are made.

