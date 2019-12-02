Sindh ready to lift 35-year-old ban on student unions

Sindh is soon going to lift the ban on student unions in the province.

The CM has advised the authorities to restore student unions and remove the ban on them, said Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Students should be allowed to participate in political activities, he remarked. “We will soon make a law regarding student unions.”

The bill will be presented in Cabinet first and then Sindh Assembly, Wahab added.

On November 29, the streets of Pakistan echoed with slogans of freedom and were a sea of red as students across the country came out to demand their rights. Around 38 cities took part in the Students Solidarity March.

On top of the list of demands by the students: revoke the ban on the formation of student unions imposed 35 years ago by General Ziaul Haq.

