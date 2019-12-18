Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Sindh police’s ‘Baba Ladla’ released from jail after four years

3 hours ago
A man the Sindh police accused of being gangster Baba Ladla was acquitted on Tuesday after four years in jail. The real Baba Ladla was killed two years ago.

Noor Muhammad, an employee at K-Electric, was arrested by the police, who accused him of being Baba Ladla, one of the kingpins of the Lyari gang war.

He was put in jail where he stayed until a court acquitted him due to lack of evidence. The real Baba Ladla was killed in a shootout in Lyari with the Rangers on February 2, 2017.

Muhammad is now free but he is without a job and a way to make money.

He says K-Electric isn’t giving him his job back nor is the police helping. He has filed a claim in the Sindh High Court, seeking Rs5 million in damages.

