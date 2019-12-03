Sindh opposition demands action against corruption

The increasing cases of corruption in Sindh have the province’s opposition parties worried and they want the government to take action.

This was concluded in a meeting of the opposition parties held early Tuesday morning. Sindh Governor chaired the meeting.

Opposition members, Dr Abrab Rahim and Zulfiqar Mirza, expressed their disappointment at the behaviour of Sindh’s bureaucracy.

If politicians are named in any corruption case, then they should be immediately arrested, said Dr Rahim.

Supporters of the federal government, on the other hand, suggested that the Federal Investigation Agency should be given control of the province and ‘biased’ officers should be posted outside Sindh.

Conditions of the province can’t be improved unless corrupt officers are fired or penalized, the meeting participants decided.

The opposition members criticised the PPP government and said that its governance is not just “bad” but “criminal”. They demanded that the government should no longer be given any freehand.

The party members of the PTI, MQM and Grand Democratic Alliance announced that they will not take help from the PPP for making any constitutional amendments. The opposition parties have requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for help regarding matters of Sindh.