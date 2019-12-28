Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sindh local govt wants special courts for illegal construction cases

Posted: Dec 28, 2019
The Sindh local government wants the law ministry to establish special courts to deal with cases relating to illegal construction.

In a letter, the local government has requested forming SBCA special courts.

The Sindh Building Control Authority functions under the local government. It ensures that the approval of building plans and NoCs conform with the existing building and town planning regulations.

The SBCA says illegal constructions will reduce once suspects will have to serve jail time.

The request comes after an increase in the number of illegal construction cases in Karachi. The Sindh cabinet had previously approved the request.

