Sindh local govt secretary promises welfare hostels for stray dogs

The Sindh High Court gave on Wednesday the government 15 days to come up with a solution to control the overpopulation of stray dogs in the province.

The ‘Fight against rabies and population control of street dogs’ programme launched by the local government last month has not even completed its first phase, the court said.

“Some complications in the programme have to be sorted out,” said Local Government Secretary Roshan Sheikh. “We are making a welfare hostel that will take care of these stray dogs,” he added.

The court criticised the secretary’s statement and said that there are hundreds of homeless people on the roads. Making a hostel for stray dogs is unrealistic, said the judges.

The court ordered the government to increase the provision of anti-rabies vaccines at all major hospitals throughout the province and adjourned the hearing till December 20.

When the matter of anti-rabies vaccines and neutering of dogs came up, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho held the local government accountable for answering all the questions.

This year, 24 people have died because of dog bites and more than 197,000 dog bite cases have been reported across Sindh.